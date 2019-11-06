Gerald Mattinson era begins tonight as Cowgirls play season opener

LARAMIE, Wyo. (November 4, 2019) – Tonight marks a new beginning for Wyoming Cowgirl basketball, but with a familiar feel. The Wyoming Cowgirls will officially open the 2019-20 season tonight with Sweetwater County native Gerald Mattinson at the helm.

Mattinson was named the new Wyoming Cowgirl head coach at the end of last season when Joe Legerski, also a Sweetwater County native, announced his retirement after 16-years as head coach. Mattinson was an assistant coach in all of Legerski’s tenure at Wyoming, the last 12-years as the associate head coach.

Tonight’s season opening game will be against Colorado Christian College in Laramie. The Cougars went 13-15 last season with an 11-11 mark in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Association. Wyoming is coming off a 25-9 season (13-3 in the Mountain West).

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK-AM and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. Broadcast time is 6:00 p.m. with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Cowgirls feature two returning starters and seven letterwinners from last year’s team. Starter Taylor Rusk is just 115 points away from becoming Wyoming’s next 1,000 point career scorer. The other returning Cowgirl stater, Karla Erjavec dished out 124 assists last season to set the program’s freshman assist record.

The Cowgirls will have five newcomers on the roster including Lyman freshman McKinley Bradshaw and Cody’s Paige Powell.