Geraldine “Geri” Lofton (July 25, 1943 – July 2, 2020)

Geri was born to Orson and Christena Behunin on July 25, 1943, in Rock Springs, WY. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Lloyd P. Lofton on May 18, 1962. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. She passed away on July 2, 2020, in South Ogden, UT.

Geri is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two daughters Bethany and Christa. She is survived by one brother Karl Behunin, one sister Myrna Lupher, daughter Gina Holley, two sons Jay Lofton and Lance Lofton (Jay Meeks). She is also survived by six grandchildren Keith (Ashley) Lofton, Cami (Kevin) Northington, Katie Jo Kendrick, Avonlea, Emory, and Tenley Lofton. Great-grandchildren, Lucy, and Nora Lofton.

Geri served her Heavenly Father as a temple worker and a long time compassionate service leader. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom and later in life worked at McDonald’s and Curves.

She supported her kids by going to all our games and activities. We would always come home from being out and debrief with mom, usually ending the night with laughter. Geri was an expert quiltmaker and shared that talent with many works of love. She enjoyed card games and evenings visiting with friends and family. She was an expert at burning grilled cheese sandwiches, making fudge and cinnamon rolls.

A short graveside service will be followed by interment at McKinnon Cemetery, McKinnon Wyoming, on Tuesday, July 7, at 11 am.