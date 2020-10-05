Get artsy in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) – This month’s “2nd Saturday” focuses on an Art Stroll with several artists setting up pop-up displays on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Rock Springs. Local businesses have invited an artist or two to set up their artwork for the public to see.

Advertisement

A free event for the public, along with the visual art there will be live music by Steven Davis on the corner of Broadway and D Street, a poetry jam at Coal Train Coffee during the afternoon and the Actor’s Mission returns with a performance of “The Waverly Gallery” that evening.

“2nd Saturday” is a Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency event started in February to bring people downtown. The Community Fine Arts Center has assisted in scheduling artists who would like to participate.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “The artists have a chance to exhibit their work and the stores and shops have an opportunity to promote themselves to new customers.”

This month’s list of participants are Leslie Webster with poured acrylic paintings and trivets; Suzie Baker, a nature photographer focusing on different perspectives; Ana Reynolds transfers her photos to wood and makes custom corn hole board games; and Edie Reed, an acrylic painter of Wyoming wildlife and scenery. These four artists will be in the lobby of the Broadway Theater.

Advertisement

This year Gwendolyn Quitberg has explored floral themes with her palette knife and oils and she will be in Touch of Class Floral along with Donna Toly who is showing her holiday themed quilted totes, kitchen items and colorful masks.

Soule continues finding the personalities of animals and birds in her paintings and will have her easel set up at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.

“All of these events are free to the community and we ask everyone to social distance and wear masks when you cannot distance from others,” said Soule.

For more information, contact the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or check online on their webpage or Facebook page.