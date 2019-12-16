Get fit for life – and win great prizes!

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College’s Exercise Science students will host the 24th annual Wellness Challenge from Jan. 30 through April 18.

The 12-week fitness program is designed to help community members achieve their fitness and wellness goals – hopefully, for life.

Participants of the Wellness Challenge can attend free workout nights hosted by the Exercise Science students, every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Western’s Fitness Center.

Western is partnering with “Walk with a Doc” again, during which attendees can walk with a doctor and talk about health, all while getting some exercise, the second Wednesday of every month.

Community members can participate as an individual or a family. The Challenge is open to anyone ages six and older. Children ages 6-14 can participate in fitness classes during the free workout nights under the supervision of their parent/guardian. Children 14 and older will be allowed to use the equipment in the Fitness Center under parent/guardian supervision.

Pre-testing will take place in the Fitness Center Activity Room 1662:

Jan. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Jan. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Post-testing will take place in the Fitness Center Activity Room 1662:

April 16 from 5-7 p.m.

April 17 from 5-7 p.m.

April 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The annual Wellness Challenge is an excellent way for people to learn to set and achieve personal fitness goals regardless of their age or physical ability. The goal is to get individuals and families to develop good habits that lead to a healthier lifestyle. The variety of free workout nights our Exercise Science students offer community members a chance to explore the many ways there are to stay active, whether that’s walking around campus, taking a yoga class, lifting, or all three,” said Dorothy Harton, division chair for Health Sciences at Western.

Participants are asked to come prepared with a physician’s release for physical activity if they have any cardio, pulmonary, metabolic, or joint issues. Pretesting cannot begin until this is provided.

Prizes at pre-testing, post-testing, and throughout the Challenge are provided by Sweetwater Memorial Hospital, Western Wyoming Community College, and Wyoming Cancer Resource Services.

This event is sponsored by Western, Western’s Exercise Science Program, Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs, the Wyoming Department of Health, and Wyoming Cancer Resource Center.

Participants of the Wellness Challenge will receive an extra raffle ticket for Western’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off on Feb. 8.

Registration is $5 for each individual (whether participating on their own or with a group). The fee for a family is $15 ($5 for each parent and $5 for their children). The fee is collected at the time of registration at the beginning of the Challenge.

For more information on the Wellness Challenge, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/wellnesschallenge, or email [email protected].