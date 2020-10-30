Get ready for a reading challenge for Picture Book Month

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 29, 2020) — November is Picture Book Month, a month celebrate and recognize the importance picture books have in developing reading skills. The Sweetwater County Library System is celebrating Picture Book Month with a month-long reading challenge.

“Picture books are important to young readers as they learn basic literacy principles such as vocabulary and story composition,” said Lindsey Travis, Assistant Library Director.

The Picture Book Month Reading Challenge is simple. Children will be encouraged to read picture books by authors with names starting with every letter of the alphabet. Those who make it through 10 books during November will receive a free book. Those who make it through 26 books representing every letter of the alphabet will receive an additional prize.

“Most of us remember some of the picture books we read as children,” Travis said. “We hope this challenge will help kids in our community find some new favorites.”

Patrons can stop by the libraries starting Nov. 2 to pick up a log for the reading challenge.