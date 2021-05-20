Get ready for the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo happening in June

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 20, 2021) – The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is happening the first weekend in June and it’s a great chance to enjoy a family-friendly event with rodeo fun to kick off the summer.

It’s scheduled for Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. both days. It will be held at the Green River Rodeo Arena, which is located at 225 East Teton Boulevard.

The rodeo will be filled with events that include broncs, bulls, barrels and, of course, the calf scramble. Both evenings will conclude with a Wild Horse Race.

Tickets cost $10 at the gate and $8 in advance for adults. For seniors and children aged 6 to 12 years old, tickets are $5 and $4 in advance. Children 5 years old or younger get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased online here.