Get ready to be darn cold for a few days!

January 29, 2023 — As you can tell by the graphic above, things are going to be very cold for a while around Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. It could be record-setting cold.

According to a post on the National Weather Service Riverton Facebook page, “Light snow develops in southern parts of the state today, while central areas will see occasional snow showers. Arctic air will settle into the region, producing bone-chilling lows for tonight. Stay warm and bundle up if heading outside today or tonight.”

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. today with possible snow accumulations of one to three inches with local winds gusting as high as 35 mph. With today’s expected high of only two degrees above zero, wind chill factors will drop to between 25 to 35 below zero during the day. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect for today and tonight. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Tonight, the area can expect low temperatures of around 15 below zero, which will be close to the lowest ever January 29 overnight low temperature. That was -18 recorded back in 1949. Monday night’s expected low of -15 would tie the record for January 30 that was set in 1985. Official temperatures are recorded at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, with overnight low temperatures officially ending at dawn the following morning.

But many areas will be colder than Sweetwater County. Overnight lows are expected to be at or near 30 below in Worland, Powell, and the Cokeville areas. Reporting stations in Yellowstone National Park could see temperatures near 36 below tonight.

Travelers should also plan on slippery road conditions, if roads are even open, and blowing snow which will significantly reduce visibility.

While temperatures will remain cold on Monday, the good news is the wind should be light. Monday’s expected high temperature of six will be only four degrees warmer than the record-setting high of two degrees set back in 1979.

Night-time lows should be back above zero by Thursday, but still falling into the single digits.