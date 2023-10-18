Get ready to trick, treat, and spook your way into these Halloween events

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Calling all ghosts, goblins, and trick-or-treaters, to all the fun Sweetwater County Halloween activities happening through the 31st!

Sweetwater County Child Development Center Trunk-or-Treat

The Sweetwater County Child Development Center (1715 Hitching Post) is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on October 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, candy and more will be there!

Sublette Street Haunted House

Get spooked this year at the Sublette Haunted House (1467 Sublette Street). All funds will go towards Chase Dolce to aid with medical expenses after being diagnosed with Coffin-Lowry Syndrome (CLS).

October 26 – 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

October 27 – 7:00 p.m. to midnight

October 28 – 7:00 p.m. to midnight

Green River URA Glow in the Dark Halloween Parade

October 27 beginning at 7:00 p.m. located from the Clock Tower to N 3rd W St.

Whisler Trunk or Treat

Trick-or-Treat around the Whisler Chevrolet parking lot (2200 Foothill Blvd.) on October 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll

Trick-or-Treat through Downtown Rock Springs on October 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Red Desert Humane Society Halloween Open House

The Red Desert Humane Society (310 Yellowstone Rd.) is hosting an Open House from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Treats, drinks, and drawings for a raffle basket will be taking place!

Civic Center Halloween Hoopla

Join the Rock Springs Civic Center (410 N St.) for their Halloween Hoopla on October 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will contain costume contests, bounce houses, candy, and more!

Deer Trail Halloween Stroll

Join Deer Trail Assisted Living (2360 Reagan Ave) in their Halloween Stroll happening October 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming Halloween Walk-a-bout

Join Commerce Bank of Wyoming (1575 Dewar Drive) for their Halloween Walk-a-bout on October 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The lobby will be transformed into a candy-filled wonderland!

Memorial Hospital Halloweenland

Stroll through Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s (1200 College Drive) Halloweenland on October 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sweetwater County GOP Halloween Party

As the Sweetwater GOP says, “Stop by to Trick-or-Treat or grab a bite to eat!” Free hot dogs, candy, and hot chocolate will be ready on October 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce (1897 Dewar Drive).