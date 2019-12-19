Get your tickets now for Kari’s Access Awards event and help support our local children

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 19, 2019) — Planning is currently underway for the 7th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine & Beer Tasting Event at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

The party gets started at 6 p.m. and continues to 9 p.m.

Tickets are now available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce, Martys, Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern and the Sweetwater School District #1 Central Administration Building.

There are a limited number of tables for 10 available, so plan early before they are all gone!

About Kari’s Access Awards

Kari’s Access Awards is a local endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

To date, Kari’s Access Awards has awarded over 400 non-traditional scholarships to local students of all ages.

Students can apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and its annual fundraiser.

The committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include: Jessica Maser (Chairperson), Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh, Stacee Hanson, and Andrea Tate.

If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.