G&F wildlife habitat management areas beginning to close for winter

Closures provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 26, 2019) — Many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) are closing to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges.

The majority of WHMAs close or have restrictions for the winter annually.

“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said Ray Bredehoft, habitat and access branch chief for Game and Fish. “Closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports the wintering wildlife.”

The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.

WHMA SEASONAL CLOSURES HABITAT AREAs NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS Forbes/Sheep Mountain Albany Jan. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Greys River Alpine Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Wick/Beumee Arlington Nov. 16 through May 15 Only lands south of I-80 are closed. Vehicles restricted to FS-111 for access to Forest Service boundary, otherwise closed to human presence. Bud Love Buffalo Jan.1 through May 14 Closed to human presence. Opens to human presence May 15 at 8 a.m. Sunlight Cody Dec. 16 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Inberg/Roy (East Fork) Dubois Dec. 16 through May 15 Closed to human presence. Opens to human presence May 16 at 8 a.m. Spence & Moriarity Dubois Dec. 16 through May 15 East Fork County Road and that portion east of the road is open year round. Rest of the WMA is closed to human presence. Rest of WMA opens May 16 at 8 a.m. Whiskey Basin Dubois Dec. 1 through May 15 Closed to vehicles only – Open to foot/horse traffic. Opens to vehicles May 16 at 8 a.m. Medicine Lodge Hyattville Jan. 1 through May 31 Medicine Lodge Creek open to foot access for fishing only. Rest of WHMA closed to human presence. Renner Hyattville Jan. 1 through May 31 Upper portion Closed to human presence. Lower portion remains open year round. Camp Creek Jackson Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Horse Creek Jackson Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. South Park Jackson Jan. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicle traffic Dec 1 through April 30. Signed area open to foot traffic Dec 1 through December 31. Ed O. Taylor Kaycee Jan. 1 through May 14 Closed to Human Presence. Opens to human presence May 15 at 8 a.m. Red Canyon Lander Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence Sunshine Meeteetse Dec. 22 through May 31 Closed to vehicles year round – Closed to human presence Dec 22 – May 31. Foot or horseback allowed June 1 to Nov. 30. Half Moon Pinedale Nov. 21 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Soda Lake Pinedale Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Fall Creek Pinedale Nov. 21 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Luke Lynch Pinedale Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to human presence. Morgan Creek Rawlins Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicles. Pennock Mountain Saratoga Dec. 1 through April 30 Closed to vehicles only – Open to foot/horse traffic. Amsden Creek Sheridan Nov. 1 through May 14 Closed to vehicles. Opens to vehicles and human presence May 15 at 8 a.m. Amsden Creek Sheridan Nov. 16 through May 14 Closed to human presence. Opens to human presence May 15 at 8 a.m. Kerns Sheridan Nov. 1 through May 31 Closed to vehicles. Opens to vehicles and human presence June 1 at 8 a.m. Kerns Sheridan Nov. 16 through May 31 Closed to human presence. Opens to human presence June 1 at 8 a.m. Laramie Peak Wheatland Feb. 1 through April 30 Laramie Peak is open all year except the Hay Canyon, Tony Ridge, and Duck Creek Canyon areas shall be closed to human presence from Feb. 1 through April 30 each year. WHMAs OPEN YEAR-ROUND HABITAT AREA NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS Ocean Lake Riverton Sand Mesa Shoshoni Chain Lakes Wamsutter Grayrocks Wheatland ORV access not allowed. Jelm Laramie Rawhide Lingle Vehicular access restricted to parking areas. ORV access not allowed. Vehicular access restricted to parking areas. ORV access not allowed Springer/Bump Sullivan Yoder Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV travel is not allowed. Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV access not allowed. Table Mountain Torrington Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV travel is not allowed. Closed to motorized vehicles from Oct. 1 through Memorial Day weekend. ORV access not allowed. Tom Thorne/Beth Williams Wheatland Closed to motorized vehicles beyond reservoir from Feb. 1 through May 31. Yellowtail Lovell Red Rim/Daley Rawlins Red Rim/Grizzly Rawlins PUBLIC ACCESS AREAS WITH SEASONAL CLOSURES HABITAT AREA NEAREST TOWN DATES AREA CLOSED RESTRICTIONS Mexican Creek Lander Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 County access road closes Nov. 22. VonGontard Landing Jackson Dec. 1 through Mar. 15 Weather may affect closing and opening dates. Pitcher/ Brokaw Arlington Jan. 1 through July 31 Billy Miles/Carter Ten Sleep Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 Coco Belle VanMeerendonk Jackson Dec. 1 through April 14 Closed to wheeled motorized vehicles

**Unless noted, WHMAs open at 12 midnight on their respective opening day.