GFWC of Rock Springs Recognizes Young Artists

Rock Springs, WY (5/22/19) – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Wyoming (GFWC of Rock Springs) hosted a reception and presented awards to elementary and junior high students on Wednesday, May 15, at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.

The annual statewide convention for the GFWC was held in April in Saratoga with several of the local club members attending. Each year the organization honors the youth of Wyoming by holding an art competition, bringing art from their local schools to the state convention. Independent judges are selected and rank the students’ artwork giving first, second and third place ribbons to the winners.

Ten pieces of artwork were selected to be taken to the convention by the Rock Springs club. When the Youth Arts Month displays are exhibited each year at the Community Fine Arts Center, the club members pick their award winners. All ten students received a certificate of merit as well as a monetary award from the Rock Springs Woman’s Club.

Two Sage Elementary students received awards, Dominic Maldonado-Ramos, third grade, with his “Colorful Abstract” and Conner Allred, 4th grade, with his collage “Patchy Bear”. Another fourth-grade student, Adalyne Schweitzer from Westridge Elementary, was honored for her painting “Winter Birch Trees.”

Aubrie Stanton, a fifth-grade student from Pilot Butte Elementary, won with her watercolor “Summer Tree” along with two sixth-grader students from Eastside Elementary, Ivie Schaechterle with a scratch art design “Heartbeat in my Hand” and Keirah Dean with colored marker drawing “Black Bear.”

Rock Springs Junior High seventh grade student Embrie Brower had her “Monochrome Pear” painting selected. Three eighth-grade students also received awards, Walter Molina with a print “A Scarf to Keep Him Warm”, Natalie Sleight with a colored pencil drawing “A Fishy American Gothic”, and a monochrome pumpkin painting by Dante Moreno.

In addition to all the students being local winners, four students received awards at the statewide convention in their grade levels. Winning first-place ribbons were Ivie Schaechterle and Natalie Sleight. Best of Show awards went to Adalyne Schweitzer and Aubrie Stanton.

Along with their ribbons, each student received a monetary award for their efforts.

For more information about the community efforts of the Rock Springs Woman’s Club, contact Marcia Volner, club president.