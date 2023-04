Photo Courtesy of Marcia Volner

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County donated to Project Hope at Commerce Bank. This program, through Sweetwater School District #1, helps homeless children and unaccompanied minors in the school district. Along with a check for $350, the members gathered up $520 worth of in-kind donations.