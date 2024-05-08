GHRS hoping to have new girl’s basketball coach by end of month

Former Green River High School Head Coach Rick Caroll (Wyo4News photo)

May 3, 2024 – Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School District #2 is on the hunt for an enthusiastic individual with a passion for basketball and coaching to fill the role of Head Girls Basketball Coach at Green River High School. The district will begin looking earnestly at applicants the week of May 13th through May 17th, with the hopes of hiring a new coach to be in place around May 24th.

The vacancy arose following the retirement announcement of Rick Carroll last month, leaving the school in search of a suitable candidate for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. This position is open to anyone, including non-teachers, although the nature of the work generally lends itself to a teacher being the best candidate. The district has posted this job nationwide on K12JobSpot.com and ZipRecruiter.com. So far, they’ve had a few interested applicants but are still hoping to receive additional applications to ensure the best candidate for the position is chosen.

According to district officials, applicants must meet Wyoming Certification requirements and hold the necessary endorsement for the coaching position prior to the commencement of practice. The role demands availability during evenings and weekends for work and supervision.

The head Basketball Coach at Green River High is responsible for supervising and guiding student-athletes, as outlined in the Sweetwater County School District #2 Coaches Handbook.