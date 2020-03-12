GHSC releases statement about coronavirus concerns

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 12, 2020) – The Golden Hour Senior Center (GHSC) has released the following statement to the community over concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19:

Advertisement

“Golden Hour Senior Center is closely following the outbreak of the Coronavirus (i.e. COVID-19) and is in communication with the Wyoming Department of Health, Sweetwater County Emergency Management Team, and Sweetwater County Public Health. We are also checking updates and information generated from the Centers for Disease Control on a regular basis. We recognize that there is a higher risk of older people and people with chronic health conditions becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.

Our team is taking precautions to reduce the risk of transmission. Currently, this includes providing information and education on COVID-19 to our employees, volunteers and patrons and planning in case the situation becomes more serious. Changes in service delivery, service suspension and canceling or rescheduling group activities may occur.

We are asking people to stay home and contact their medical provider if they have traveled internationally within the last 14 days, traveled to an area in the United States

infected with COVID -19, show signs of a respiratory infection including a fever over 100 degrees, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or is under investigation for COVID-19.

Advertisement

We will be posting updates on our website, social media and with local media outlets.

Our goal is to take reasonable and prudent steps to limit exposure to COVID-19 and to work in collaboration with other community organizations. We are hoping that we will not have to implement measures that will decrease services but want people to be prepared in case we do.

If you have questions, please contact us at 307-872-3223.”