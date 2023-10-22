Giant “Golden Spike” arrives in Rock Springs tomorrow

Submitted photo

October 22, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Tomorrow morning, a gigantic “Golden Spike, a symbol of the transcontinental railroad’s completion, will stop in Rock Springs. The art piece is scheduled to be parked outside the Community of Fine Arts Center (CFAC), 400 C Street in Rock Springs, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The 43-foot-tall Golden Spike sculpture is on its way to an installation site in Utah.

The Golden Spike symbolizes the transcontinental railroad’s completion, constructed between 1863 and 1869. With its completion, it became the first continuous railroad line across the United States. The railroad opened for through traffic on May 10, 1869, when the gold “Last Spike” was driven into the ground at Promontory Summit in Utah.

“The Golden Spike Monument is covered in reliefs that tell the story of the workers who built the transcontinental railroad, those impacted by the railroad, and the people whose vision and support helped make the railroad a reality,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director.

The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.