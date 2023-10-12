Giant “Golden Spike” to make Rock Springs stop October 23

Traveling on a semi-truck trailer, the monument of the Golden Spike will make a stop in Rock Springs on October 23 at the Community Fine Arts Center. Submitted photo

October 12, 2023 — Wyo4Staff/Press Release

A gigantic symbol of the transcontinental railroad’s completion will be making a stop in Rock Springs Monday morning, October 23, parking outside of the Community of Fine Arts Center (CFAC), 400 C Street in Rock Springs. The 43-foot-tall Golden Spike sculpture is on its way to an installation site in Utah.

“The Golden Spike Monument is covered in reliefs that tell the story of the workers who built the transcontinental railroad, those impacted by the railroad, and the people whose vision and support helped make the railroad a reality,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director.

The Golden Spike symbolizes the transcontinental railroad’s completion, constructed between 1863 and 1869. With its completion, it became the first continuous railroad line across the United States. The railroad opened for through traffic on May 10, 1869, when the gold “Last Spike” was driven into the ground at Promontory Summit in Utah.

The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.