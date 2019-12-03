Gift ideas courtesy of WY Game and Fish

Wyoming Game & Fish makes it easy to find the perfect holiday gift for the person who likes to hunt, fish or enjoy wildlife

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Dec. 3, 2019) — Easily find the perfect holiday gift for the person who likes to hunt, fish or enjoy wildlife with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Our recommendations for the outdoor lover on your list will leave a lasting memory beyond the holiday season.

Resident lifetime licenses or conservation stamps – A lifetime license or stamp guarantees that your loved one will log many hours enjoying the great Wyoming outdoors while supporting conservation.

These are available for residents who have lived in Wyoming for at least 10 years. A resident lifetime small game/bird license is $311. The resident lifetime fishing license is also $311.

If you’re looking for a bargain, get them both, plus a lifetime conservation stamp for $681.50.

For those who have lived in Wyoming for less than 10 years a lifetime conservation is an option, the stamp alone is $185.50.

For more information, and the application for purchase, visit the Game and Fish website.



A subscription to Wyoming Wildlife magazine – Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. A subscription gives the gifts of exploring Wyoming and all of its wild things and wild places.

The pages are filled with incredible photography and stories about wildlife. Learn about Wyoming’s rare animals, unique experiences and Game and Fish projects.

At $12.95 for 12 issues, it’s one of the most affordable ways to enjoy Wyoming’s wildlife year-round and it’s the gift that keeps giving! Subscribe by phone at 1-800-710-8345 or online​.



Game and Fish Gift Shop – Come by our Cheyenne Headquarters office to browse the Game and Fish gift shop or shop online. The shelves are stocked with unique wildlife memorabilia, housewares, apparel, and books.

With gifts in all price ranges, you can stuff stockings with special items like a pewter ornament or decorative trout notecards.

Super Tag raffle tickets – Buy a ticket – or several – in the name of your loved one. This gives that person the opportunity to draw the ultimate hunting adventure in Wyoming.

This is a good gift for the hunter who dreams of big adventure, spectacular scenery, and the best animals in the Cowboy State. Winning a Wyoming Super Tag or Super Tag Trifecta would mean your hunter has the chance to purchase one or more of Wyoming’s most popular big game and trophy game licenses.

Applications are available by species with one winner selected in July for each of the ten species; trifecta winners choose any three from the list: elk, deer, antelope, bighorn sheep, black bear, mountain goat, mountain lion, gray wolf, wild bison or moose.



What makes this hunt the ultimate adventure are the perks. Raffle winners will be able to hunt any open area for the species elected except for moose (areas with 10 or fewer licenses are restricted) and bighorn sheep (areas with eight or fewer licenses are restricted); and winners will retain their preference points.

Raffle winners will not have to abide by mandatory waiting periods — they will be eligible to apply for the draw the next year (for example, the five-year waiting period for moose and bighorn sheep will be waived). Also, raffle winners will be exempt from the once-in-a-lifetime requirement for wild bison and mountain goat licenses.



Super Tag applications are $10 each, and Super Tag Trifecta applications are $30 each. Unlimited entries are allowed. Applications are accepted until July 1, 2020, and the drawing will be announced in July 2020.

The tickets must be submitted under the recipient’s name and cannot be transferred, which is the same as licenses. So, ask for your recipient’s SPID to purchase this gift.