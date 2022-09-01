Girl Scout Troop 1322 to host a clothing giveaway

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On September 10 from 8 a.m. to noon, Girl Scout Troop 1322 is having a clothing giveaway at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River. There will be something for everyone, from infant to adult. All are welcome.

Troop 1322 began collecting clothes and having giveaways 6 years ago. This year, they have a lot of baby, toddler, and women’s clothes and an abundance of coats.

“It’s really cool to see people leave with a lot of clothes,” said troop member Allie Cory.

The troop uses their cookie money to pay for a storage unit to store the clothes they collect. Currently, the storage unit is full and they cannot accept any more donations. “People have been very generous with their donations,” said troop leader Brenda Bronstein.

The troop first discussed having a clothing drive when they heard that people were losing their jobs in the oil industry. “We thought this was a way we could help people,” recalled troop member Meeka Iwen.

“I’ve been so impressed with the girl’s determination,” said Bronstein. “I thought we’d do one giveaway and be done, but they just keep going!” The girls have learned a lot about the time and effort that goes into coordinating a long-term service project. Setting up for the giveaway is the most time-intensive part of the project. They enlist the help of other Girl Scout Troops and friends and family.

“It’s exhausting,” said troop member Katherine Bronstein, “but the whole process is a lot of fun.”