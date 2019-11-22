Girl scout troop tours Sweetwater County Historical Museum

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) — A group of Green River Girl Scouts earning their merit badges for Celebrating Community visited the Sweetwater County Historical Museum Thursday afternoon for a special tour.​

Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady led the tour. The Scouts, members of Troop 1998, learned about a wide range of Sweetwater County history, including pre-history, the earliest human inhabitants, Native Americans, mountain men and the fur industry, frontier-era immigrants, the railroad, the Lincoln Highway, mining and agriculture in Sweetwater County, the Chinese Massacre tragedy, and the John Wesley Powell expeditions of 1869 and 1871. ​

Museum Director Brie Blasi said the museum is happy to conduct group tours and would like to do more.

“We ask only that you contact us in advance so that we can schedule your tour properly,” she said.​

In May of each year, the museum hosts the “3rd Grade History Fair” for third graders from all over Sweetwater County.

Students attending participate in special activities and learn about Sweetwater County History. ​

