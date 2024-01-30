Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming Kickoff 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season this Friday

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 30, 2024 — Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will kick off their 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season in Montana and Wyoming on February 2, 2024, the annual event in which Girl Scouts unbox their futures as young female entrepreneurs through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

During this highly-anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts are entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.

This season, beginning February 2, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties. They can also enjoy Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Girl Scout Cookies in Montana and Wyoming will not see a price increase this year and will sell for $5 per package with the exception of the gluten and allergen-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, which will sell for $6 per package.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

Girl Scouts will take pre-orders from Feb. 2 – Feb. 18, with delivery in late March.

Beginning Feb. 16, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout can also purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies, and/or donate cookies to local community causes.

Cookies can be purchased at local Cookie Booths March 22 – April 14.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

For 112 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie program—and they’ve had fun, developed valuable life skills, and made their communities a better place every step of the way. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as your local troops begin selling in your area.