Girl Scouts STEM van in Green River today, Rock Springs tomorrow

Photo courtesy of the Montana Wyoming Girl Scouts website

August 18, 2023 — The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming STEM van will be in Green River today and Rock Springs tomorrow. Today in Green River, the STEM van will be on display from 4 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Uinta Drive and Roosevelt Drive. The Girl Scout STEM van will be in Rock Springs from 10 to noon at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce tomorrow. There is no cost to visit the display.

According to a press release from the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, the Mobile STEM Learning Center is a new resource for the organization. The vehicle will travel to 78 communities across Montana and Wyoming. The cargo-style van is equipped with solar to power the myriad of technology available to youth, including 3D printers, microscopes, virtual reality headsets, drones, and more.

The Mobile STEM Learning Center will show possibilities, provide knowledge, and give hands-on STEM experience to girls at an early age. While more than half of the U.S. workforce is female, less than one-quarter of STEM careers are held by women. From their initial interest in STEM as a child to majoring in a STEM subject in college to pursuing a STEM career as an adult, the hope is to change this disparity.