Girls’ Fast Pitch Softball May Soon Become A High School Varsity Sport

Rock Springs, WY (8/16/19) – Girls’ fastpitch softball may soon become part of the high school sports scene in Wyoming. According to a report from WyoPreps.com, the Albany County School Board recently voted 9-0 to support sanctioning girls’ fastpitch softball as a high school sport.

That vote brings the number of school boards in Wyoming supporting the idea to eight, which is the minimum requirement needed for a sport to become a varsity high school sport.

According to the Wyoprep.com story, last fall Rock Springs, Green River and Cody voted their support with Casper and Gillette school boards voicing their support earlier this year.

At the Wyoming High School Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting this past spring, the board said if there was enough support state-wide, girls’ fastpitch softball could become a spring sport with the probable first season taking place in 2021.