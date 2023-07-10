Give back to your community with WyoGives this Wednesday

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

WYOMING — The 4th annual WyoGives event is about to take place. WyoGives, which is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. WyoGives will take place Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with over 300 organizations participating.

Executive Director for the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, Jody Shields, said, “WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. Our board of directors in 2017 started talking about the idea of a state-wide giving day. We had seen other communities do it and at that point began doing some research and how we can do this. We decided that we can do this and that 2020 would be the first year.” She explained that the timing was almost perfect the first year. Due to Covid, a lot of events by July had been canceled which helped make this virtual event a success.

During the 2020 year, WyoGives was given a match by John PL Logan with a $100,000 match. That generated a lot of excitement and helped with their goal. In 2020, they raised around half a million with around 120 organizations participating. In 2021, 193 nonprofit organizations registered and there were a total of 3,804 donors who donated. The amount raised was $2.3 million dollars which included a $1 million dollar match by the Hughes Charitable Foundation. Last year, 2022, there were 256 nonprofit organizations registered and the amount raised was $3.2 million, which included another $1 million dollar match made by the Hughes Charitable Foundation. This year, with over 330 organizations, WyoGives is planning to raise around $4 million, which will also include a $1 million match.

The Hughs Charitable Foundation match is different every year. Shields explained, “It is open to 22 counties this year. The non-profit companies have to have been in existence for at least two years. They can’t be new. But we then have Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming that has recently announced a $75,000 match that will be state-wide.” It’s a dollar-per-dollar match until the funds are exhausted. Up to $1,000 per donor. “Depending on the county, there is a maximum payout is either $10,000 or $15,000, depending on poverty levels,” Shields explained. Some organizations have also recruited their own match.

The research and planning took a few years. Shields explained they had to look into their giving platform, especially with the website running for 24 hours. They do a lot of training to help with helpful campaigns for non-profits.

One of the nonprofits participating is the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County. Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Stewart, explained that they are in their third year since they missed the deadline the first year it happened. “It’s really nice for donors to get the best bang for their buck. So for every dollar up to a certain amount, it is matched. So what better way to, if you give $20, it’s $40, or if you give $100, it’s $200. What a great way to support our nonprofits and help them out and let your money go further.” If you go to the link for the Boys & Girls Club, or any other nonprofit in Sweetwater County, that money will stay within the community. Lisa explained that whatever is donated to the Boys & Girls Club will help over 300 kids annually within the community in areas of education, sports, arts, and more. “We really think it’s a great event. We put it out on social media a lot. We work it hard, and it’s just a really nice way for people in the community and across the state to give back.” Links to donate will be available at midnight on July 12.

There are 12 nonprofits in Sweetwater County that have registered including:

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Golden Hour Senior Center

Hospice of Sweetwater County

Ray Lovato Recycling Center

Rock Springs Renewal Fund

Sweetwater County Library Foundation

United Way of Southwest Wyoming

VIRS Respite Care

Western Wyoming Family Planning

Western Wyoming College Foundation

YWCA of Sweetwater County

According to WyoGives, “From this website platform, you can easily search and donate to nonprofits. In some cases, your donation will be matched by a partner the nonprofit has recruited or by our matching and challenge partners according to their parameters. Be sure to come back here on July 12th (anytime in that 24-hour period) and support your favorite causes and watch the ticker count the donations coming in!”

Not only will the donations to these nonprofit organizations be matched but there are various prizes that the nonprofits can win as well. WyoGives is a 24-hour statewide online giving day to bring the community together and raise awareness for non-profits. The community can view all the giving page and donate on July 12. More information can be found on WyoGive’s Facebook page.

Not only does the Wyoming Nonprofit Network host WyoGives, Shields explained, “We provide training and resources to nonprofits, and we do some advocacy work for the sector. We offer networking to non-profits to come together, as well as a lot of training with an annual conference, and help get information out. New and exciting changes are coming in 2024.” Though they are based in Cheyenne, they work state-wide.