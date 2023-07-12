Give back to your community with WyoGives TODAY

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

WYOMING — The 4th annual WyoGives event is taking place today, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, until midnight tonight, with over 300 organizations participating. WyoGives, which is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. This year, with over 330 organizations, WyoGives is planning to raise around $4 million, which will also include a $1 million match.

According to WyoGives, “From this website platform, you can easily search and donate to nonprofits. In some cases, your donation will be matched by a partner the nonprofit has recruited or by our matching and challenge partners according to their parameters. Be sure to come back here on July 12th (anytime in that 24-hour period) and support your favorite causes and watch the ticker count the donations coming in!”

There are 12 nonprofits in Sweetwater County that have registered including:

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Golden Hour Senior Center

Hospice of Sweetwater County

Ray Lovato Recycling Center

Rock Springs Renewal Fund

Sweetwater County Library Foundation

United Way of Southwest Wyoming

VIRS Respite Care

Western Wyoming Family Planning

Western Wyoming College Foundation

YWCA of Sweetwater County

Not only will the donations to these nonprofit organizations be matched but there are various prizes that the nonprofits can win as well. WyoGives is a 24-hour statewide online giving day to bring the community together and raise awareness for non-profits. The community can view all the giving page and donate TODAY until midnight. More information can be found on WyoGive’s Facebook page.