Give dad a Wildlife Conservation License Plate this Father’s Day

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 18, 2020) — He’s already got a subscription to Netflix and plenty of ties. This year, give dad a gift that supports wildlife with the Wyoming Wildlife Conservation License Plate. Proceeds from the plate go to support projects to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The Wildlife Conservation License Plate is a new specialty plate, featuring the iconic mule deer.

“It’s the only license plate in Wyoming that symbolizes and shows others your investment is wildlife,” said Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director. “For dads who already have all types of outdoor gadgets – this is something unique to support his interest and the wildlife he loves.”

The initial price of the plate is $180 with a $50 renewal fee each year, in addition to registration fees. The plate is available anytime – not just with renewals. Information on how to purchase the Wildlife Conservation License Plate is on the WYDOT website.

Funds generated from the Conservation Plate will help fund overpasses, underpasses, fencing, and signage to prevent vehicle/animal collisions along wildlife migration corridors. Nearly 6,000 big game animals like deer, pronghorn, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats die each year from collisions with vehicles on Wyoming’s highways and interstates. For 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon has challenged Wyoming drivers to put 2,020 Conservation License Plates on the road, part of the Game and Fish Wildlife Crossing initiative.

For more information on efforts to prevent collisions with wildlife, visit the Game and Fish Wildlife Crossing webpage.