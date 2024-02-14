“Give Kids A Smile” dental services are planned for February 23

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 14, 2024 — Select Southwest District Dental Society dental offices will be participating in the “Give Kids A Smile” program this year. The initiative, created by the American Dentist Association (ADA), is an opportunity for kids who may not have access or cannot afford to see a dentist to get free dental care.

Last year, the offices of Erramouspe Dental, White Mountain Dental, O’Farrell Dental, and Hunsaker Dental participated and provided over $40,000 of free dental care to some deserving children in Sweetwater County. Services included preventative and restorative care.

This year, the “Give Kids A Smile” dental services are planned for Feb. 23. Currently, the staff of O’Farrell Dental, Hunsaker Dental, White Mountain Dental, Tanner Dental, and Erramouspe Dental have graciously agreed to donate their time again to this program.

Appointments are limited, and some restrictions apply. Southwest District president Dr. Brian Hunsaker said, “I really hope that this program can continue every year and that more dental offices will agree to participate in the future.”