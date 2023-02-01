Gloria Hutton retires from First Bank after 46 years

Wyo4news Photo – taken by Emma Marsing

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After just under five decades of helping the community and working as an Assistant Branch Manager in Rock Springs, Gloria Hutton is retiring from First Bank of Wyoming. According to First Bank’s Facebook Page, “Gloria has been with us for 46 years and has made such an impact on us, our customers, and our community.” The community is welcome to see Gloria today and have some wonderful treats today, Feb. 1 from 10-2 p.m.

Hutton mentioned that her favorite aspect about serving the Rock Springs community is “The wonderful people I got to know and hear about their life stories, that would be my favorite.” She talked about how she will miss her coworkers and customers the most.

Moving forward, Hutton expressed a great interest in volunteering or possibly a part-time job, just to work a few hours or so. “Maybe even a nice vacation would be in the plans.”

Family is her greatest accomplishment. All she wanted was to make sure they were raised right and came out okay.

Hutton was born and raised in Rock Springs and continued her education in accounting in Colorado before making the move back. She worked in another bank in Colorado first for about a year and then got her job at First Bank. For those looking to find a career in finance, Hutton expressed, “If you work hard and take it all in, this (accounting/finance) can also help you with your finances too. It’s always a good tool to have and you’ll learn lots.”

Hutton’s final words are, “I would also like to thank the people of Rock Springs, customers, and non-customers for making this a great place to live and work because of their friendliness and kindness. It is nice to be appreciated and I appreciate you all. Let’s keep this kindness going.”