Go ‘Christmas Cruising’ at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 25, 2020) – Let’s do some Christmas Cruising.

This year’s Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Community Christmas Event will be a Christmas Cruising drive-thru from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the hospital, 1200 College Drive.

Admittance will be limited to the main College Drive entrance, just as it was for the hospital’s Halloween Cruise-Thru. As with that event, we ask the motorists to avoid Skyline Drive to ensure the safety of patients and emergency vehicles.

“The hospital may not allow visitors at this time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t provide a little cheer,” said MHSC Special Events Coordinator Robin Fife, one of the event organizers. “The drive-thru allows us to ensure the health and safety of our staff and patients. At the same time, it gives us the opportunity to provide the community with some holiday cheer.”

The drive-thru route is similar to the one used for the Halloween event, with entry from College Drive only.

Here are some of the highlights:

Motorists will drive around the Dr. Pryich Healing Garden, which has been turned into Santa’s Workshop.

The Christmas music you’ll hear will be courtesy of the Wyo4 News Party Bus.

When you drive up to the main doors you’ll find a spot to drop off your child’s letter to Santa. We’ve attached some Letter to Santa stationery to download if you’d like.

Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. to herald in the Christmas season with the lighting of the Memorial Hospital Foundation Christmas tree.

While under the main entrance awning, the kids will get to see Santa and receive a gift.

Motorists will then continue past the lighted village, where the elves also have goodies for the children.

As you head for the temporary Outpatient Lab Services (the Foundation office entrance), you’ll be entering the land of Bumble the Abominable Snowman. Children will get some final goodies from friends of the Abominable of the North.

Motorists can then continue back toward the main entrance, planning for a right turn on College Drive.

“We ask that everyone remain in their vehicles,” Fife said. “Face coverings are strongly encouraged.