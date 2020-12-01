Former Go Gal Delivery employee stealing money from customers’ account

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 1, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department has received several reports of unauthorized use of credit cards from a local business.

Over the past several weeks, multiple victims have reported unauthorized charges to their credit cards due to an employee of Go Gal Delivery unlawfully using the customer’s credit cards then transferring the money to her personal account. This person is no longer employed with the company.

The RSPD is asking citizens that have used this service to check their accounts for any unauthorized charges. If victimized by this crime, please contact Officer Austin Porter at 307-352-1575 reference case R20-27935