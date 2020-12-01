Gobble Wobble in Green River attracts dozens of participants

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 1, 2020) – The first annual Gobble Wobble virtual run in Green River was a success, according to Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Katie Duncombe.

Advertisement

Duncombe said, “we wanted people to get out and be active over the Thanksgiving holiday and it was a great family event that people could do outside and be socially distant.”

She said 44 adults and 19 youth registered for the event and most dressed the Thanksgiving part, with fun shirts.

Participants were able to take pictures in front of two different murals.

The next run, in person they hope, will be the Frostbite 5K/10K on Feb. 20