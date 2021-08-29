GoFundMe pages aid fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum family

August 29, 2021 — Shortly after hearing of the death of Bondurant Wyoming native U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum in the recent Kabul, Afghanstan airport bombing, GoFundMe pages were established to help with family expenses and his unborn child’s education.

It is being reported that the 20-year old MCollum, a former Jackson student, was supposed to come home at the end of September. His first child is due to be born in three weeks.

As of Sunday afternoon, “Rylee McCollum’s Child Education Fund” has raised $344,285. The page description reads, “This is a fund specifically dedicated to the education and upbringing of Marine Rylee McCollum’s child, who is expected for September. His sacrifice at HKIA to protect the lives of those who cannot themselves will not be forgotten.”

A second GoFundMe page for the McCollum family, “Rest Easy USMC Rylie McCollum,” has raised over $40,000 this afternoon. The page description reads, “American Hero. “We lost Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan fighting for America and freedoms around the world. Help this family with expenses and supporting his wife and upcoming newborn child. We love you brother. Thank you for the ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget.”