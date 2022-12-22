GoFundMe set up to EMT that lost his life yesterday morning near Rawlins

Photo from Tyeler Harris GoFundMe account

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [GOFUNDME]

RAWLINS, WYOMING — There is a GoFundMe account set up for Tyeler Harris, the Saratoga EMT whose life was tragically lost yesterday while responding to an accident on I-80 near Rawlins, Wyoming.

If you wish to help donate, the link can be found here –> Tyeler Harris-EMT

Here is the message from the GoFundMe page. “Hi, my name if Kirklyn. As many of you know my cousin Tyeler Harris had been in a terrible accident on December 21, 2022, that took his life. He was an EMT responding to a wreck on I-80. Unfortunately, another semi had crashed into them sending Tyeler to heaven way to early. We are trying to fundraise to help with the cost of the funeral and to help his wife Ashley and their three kids, in this difficult time. Thank you all for your help.”

They are hoping to raise $15,000 and as of December 22, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. they have been able to raise $12,227.