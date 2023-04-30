Gold over Brown in Cowboys’ spring football game

Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Tyrecus Davis (9) returns an interception during the second half of the annual Brown and Gold spring game at War Memorial Stadium. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

April 30, 2023 — Cowboy football fans enjoyed 60-degree weather in watching this year’s annual Brown and Gold Spring Game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The Gold team prevailed over the Brown team, 17-10.

“I thought it was a really exceptional day. We were blessed to have really good weather. Our players have worked hard,” said head coach Craig Bohl. “Spring Games are never going to be perfect, but it’s an opportunity for our players to experience a game and go out and play. We think those things are important. Many times you try to replicate things in practice, but when you get into a game, it’s a little different.”

Bohl added, “I was certainly encouraged by our play-making ability. Wyatt Wieland (graduate wide receiver) did some great things. I really think in the secondary, we did some really good things there too. On the lines of scrimmage, we were thin today (due to injuries). Overall, I was pleased with the effort.”

Last year’s starting quarterback Andrew Peasley engineered two first-half scoring drives for the Gold Team. One score was a five-play, 42-yard touchdown drive giving the Gold team a 7-0 lead with 2:58 remaining in the first quarter. Running back Jeremy Hollingsworth scored that first TD of the game on a two-yard run. Peasley also guided his team on a 10-play, 71-yard TD drive in the second quarter that was capped off by an eight-yard touchdown run by running back L.J. Richardson with 6:58 left in the half to give Gold a 14-0 lead. On the day, Peasley generated 229 yards of total offense on 44 plays. That included a balanced attack of 124 passing yards and 105 rushing.

The Brown offense was led by quarterbacks Evan Svoboda (sophomore) and Jayden Clemons (junior). Svoboda threw for 50 yards for the Brown offense before being inserted as the QB for the Gold offense on its final two possessions. Clemons threw for 102 yards for the Brown team.

Richardson would be the leading rusher in the game, with six carries for 52 yards and one rushing TD. Hollingsworth carried eight times for 29 yards and scored one touchdown. The Brown team running back Sam Scott had 11 carries for 21 yards.

The top receiver in the game was Laramie native wide receiver Isacc Sell who caught eight passes for 79 yards for the Brown Team. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Charlie Coenen caught five passes for 33 yards for the Brown Team.

Defensively, both defensive units were successful at forcing turnovers on the day. The No. 1 Brown defense intercepted three passes in the contest. That included a pick-six touchdown by cornerback Tyrecus Davis intercepted Peasley and returned the interception 42 yards.

The Gold defense forced four fumbles in the game, recovering three. The Brown defenders had two fumble recoveries.

Wyoming will open the season on Saturday, September 2, hosting Texas Tech.