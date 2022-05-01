Gold Team defeats Brown Team in Cowboy Spring game

Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) hands off during the spring football game at War Memorial Stadium. The Gold team beat the Brown team 26-22. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

May 1, 2022 — Press Release

It was a Spring Game that featured an exciting day of football, with several big plays on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball and five lead changes before the Gold Team secured a 26-22 win over the Brown Team on Saturday in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

The Gold Team featured the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense, while the Brown Team was anchored by the No. 1 defensive unit and No. 2 offense.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

After a scoreless first quarter, Brown would take the first lead at 7-0 in the second quarter after a scoreless first quarter, only to have Gold tie the game at 7-7 on the next possession. With 3:46 left in the second quarter, Gold would add a field goal to take a 10-7 lead and would convert a second field goal with only 24 seconds remaining in the half to take a 13-7 advantage into the locker room at halftime. It wouldn’t be until late in the third quarter before the Brown squad would recapture the lead at 14-13 for the second lead change of the game. The fourth quarter would see three more lead changes before Gold prevailed 26-22.

In terms of explosive plays, the Gold Team had a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Peasley to tight end Jackson Marcotte, a 35-yard TD pass from Peasley to wide receiver Jaylen Sargent and a 64-yard touchdown run by running back Dawaiian McNeely. The Brown Team added a 51-yard touchdown scamper by running back Joseph Braasch and a 32-yard pass completion from quarterback Jayden Clemons to Braasch.

“There were some really good things out there today and then obviously things to work on,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl in his postgame press conference. “To the naked eye, some of the things that became apparent to me is we have some really good speed at the tailback position.

“(Andrew) Peasley is learning our offense and is still a work in progress, but I do think he has some maturity as a college quarterback. I think he is resourceful with the football. It’s going to be important that he has a good summer. I was pleased with his body of work during the spring.

“I thought our defensive line did some good things today. I was pleased with the push upfront. I was a little bit concerned about where we’d be (with that group).

“We did come through the game without any significant injuries. I am a little bit concerned about Caden Barnett (offensive tackle). He’s got a thumb issue that they’re going to take a look at.

“I want to say thanks to the fans who showed up and to you guys also (the media covering the game). It is great to be playing college football again.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Among the standout offensive performances on the day was an outstanding day by transfer quarterback Peasley, who completed 12 of 21 passes (57.1 percent) for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception for the Gold Team. Running back, McNeely rushed for 96 yards on 13 carries, including a 64-yard TD run for the Gold squad, and Gold wide receiver Joshua Cobbs caught six passes for 58 yards. Peasley’s two touchdown passes went to tight end Marcotte for 67 yards and wide receiver Sargent for 35 yards.

For the Brown Team, running back Braasch carried the ball 14 times for 80 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns of five and 51 yards. Braasch also caught two passes for 34 yards to lead the Brown Team in receiving. Quarterback Clemons completed 5 of 10 passes (50.0 percent) for 63 yards and added 46 yards rushing on seven carries.

Top defensive performances went to three Cowboys who intercepted passes on Saturday. Cornerback transfer Jakorey Hawkins intercepted one pass that he returned 17 yards for the Brown Team. On the Gold Team, cornerback Kolbey Taylor intercepted one pass for no yards, and linebacker Brent VanderVeen intercepted a pass and returned it two yards.

For the Brown defense, linebacker Connor Shay recovered a fumble that was forced by safety Miles Williams. That turnover later turned into a Brown touchdown. Four Brown defenders each recorded four tackles to lead their defensive unit. Those four were: cornerbacks Cameron Stone and Hawkins, linebacker Shay and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole.

The Gold defense had three Cowboys lead their team with four tackles. Those three were: cornerback Zaire Jackson and linebackers Nic Talich and Micah Young.

The Gold offense generated 399 yards of total offense on 58 plays — 188 rushing and 211 passing. The Brown offensive unit accounted for 249 total yards on 56 plays — 162 rushing and 87 passing. The Brown defense forced two turnovers (one interception and one fumble), and the Gold defense also forced two turnovers (two interceptions).

Bohl also mentioned that with new NCAA rules that now allow coaches to spend some time with players in the summer, providing them instruction. That added time will be valuable for the continued development of his team.

“The NCAA allows us some time with the players during the course of the summer,” said Bohl. “We can have up to two hours of meeting time and some fieldwork. Utilizing that time effectively is going to be important for our team.”