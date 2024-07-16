Golf carts, K9 retirement, and new mobile terminals on City Council agendas

Green River City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

July 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in regular sessions this evening at 7 p.m. Both meetings will take place at their respective City Halls.

Among the items the Rock Springs Council will be dealing with is a request from the Park and Rec. Department to replace the golf carts at the White Mountain Golf Course. The Rock Springs Department of Engineering is also requesting permission to bid on Phase II of the Concrete Replacing and Crack Sealing road projects.

Tonight’s meeting will also feature the retirement recognition of RSPD K9 Officer Max. The Belgian Malinois has served on the force for eight years. (Complete Agenda)

In Green River, the Council will consider approving IT1’s bid for new mobile terminals for the Green River Police and Fire Departments. IT1 was the sole bidder, with a bid of just over $141,000.

The Council will also be asked to approve an agreement between Rocky Mountain Power and the City of Green River to vinyl wrap two utility power boxes within the city. That project is in collaboration with the Green River Arts Council. (Complete Agenda)