ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 13, 2020) — According to the City of Rock Springs, the driving range, chipping green and Pro Shop at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs will open today, March 13th, weather permitting!

The facility is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, again weather permitting, from now until the course officially opens later this season.

The White Mountain Golf Course is located at 1501 Clubhouse Drive off Yellowstone Road.