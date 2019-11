Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo christened the new golf simulator at the Rock Springs Civic Center at noon on Monday.

Center Superintendent JJ Syvrud said about 30 people tried out the simulator last week so that staff could work out the bugs. The simulator is officially open for reservations starting today, Nov. 4 in the afternoon.

The simulator offers 94 courses of varying difficulty.