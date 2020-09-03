Golf teams play today with some local football also happening

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — The Green River Wolves golf team will be hosting the Green River Invitation Golf Tournament starting today. The two-day tournament will take place at the Rolling Hills Golf Course. Golfers from Green River, Rock Springs, and other area high school golfers will play today and Friday.

Starting today, Thursday, all Wyoming high school football classes will be playing games that count in the standings. Last Friday, only games played in Class 4A counted in the standings.

Thursday 9/3 Area High School Football:

Rawlins at Lyman

Evanston JV at Big Piney

Friday, 9/4 Area High School Football:

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Lander at Green River, 7 p.m. (View attendance restrictions)

Guernsey-Sunrise at Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

Pindale at Glenrock

Kemmerer at Wheatland

Lovell at Big Horn

Mountain View at Evanston