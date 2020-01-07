Good news travelers! Wyoming winds should start decreasing today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 7, 2020) — The high winds that have caused numerous road closings and travel delays across Wyoming are supposed to start decreasing today.

Advertisement

This morning, I-80 is open from border to border with some high warnings still in effect until 11 a.m. West winds expected to be 40 to 50 mph and with gusts of 60 to 75 mph between Arlington and Cheyenne. Extreme blow over risks warnings are still in effect in those areas of I-80. I-25 around the Cheyenne area to Colorado also has high wind warnings issued. Click here for the latest WyDot road conditions.

Last night, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne measured winds gusts of 76 mph in some portions of I-80 in the Cooper Cove and Halleck Ridge areas. Those high winds are expected to begin dropping this morning.

Advertisement

Locally, Sweetwater County winds are expected to decrease during the day down to around 10 mph, but Wednesday’s forecast has the winds increasing to 10-15 mph with possible gusts to 25 mph.