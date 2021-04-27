Gordon advocates for Wyoming energy sector before senate committee

Advertisement

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 27, 2021) – During testimony before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee today, Governor Mark Gordon stressed the importance of oil and gas leasing on federal lands in Wyoming, and emphasized that the current moratorium is both unnecessary and discriminatory.

“This leasing ‘review’ is a crafty way of establishing a moratorium on federal lease sales, making continued progress ever more tenuous, more difficult, and more likely that good-paying, family supporting jobs will migrate somewhere else,” the Governor told the Committee. “That is bad for this country, for the climate, and especially for Wyoming.”

The Governor noted that Wyoming ranks first in natural gas production on public lands and second in oil, and that this production is vital to the funding of schools, health care, public safety and other essential services. Total energy related revenues from public lands in Wyoming generated $457 million last fiscal year. Approximately $5.7 million of that was due to lease sales, but Wyoming has seen no lease sale revenues this year because of the moratorium.

Governor Gordon pointed out that federal lands in Wyoming are not over-leased and that the state has worked to minimize surface disturbance and protect migration corridors for pronghorn and mule deer as well as Greater sage-grouse habitat. In response to a question from Senator Angus King of Maine, the Governor said that Wyoming is working to upskill its workforce, but it is important that the process takes place over a period of time.

“Doing something as extraordinarily draconian as we are with the policies of this administration doesn’t give us time to evolve,” Governor Gordon said.

An archived webcast of the hearing may be found on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee website. A copy of the Governor’s written statement to the Committee is available here.