Gordon announces cuts to 2021-2022 fiscal year budget

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (November 16, 2020) – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced cuts to the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Supplemental Budget in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 16.

The biggest cut announced was $135 million taken from the Department of Health.

“When you look at what we have to do to balance, and this is a constitutional requirement the governor has to present, you have five big agencies and there is absolutely no way to effect the types of cuts we’ve had to do without looking at each of those agencies,” Gordon said.

These are agencies like the Department of Family Services, Department of Corrections and Department of Health.

The fiscal year 2021-2022 supplemental budget total is $3.3 billion. He said there is a 15% total reduction, cutting the budget to $2.4 billion.

“When I became governor, we weren’t going to look at reductions on an across-the-board basis,” he said, adding that they will look strategically and thoughtfully at places to where cuts could be taken.

He announced the elimination of 62 filled positions and 44 vacant positions.

There were no major cuts to public safety agencies, such as law enforcement, public defenders and district attorneys in Laramie and Natrona County, which are funded by the state.

View Governor Gordon’s full press conference below.