Gordon appoints two new Water Superintendents

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed two new Water Superintendents. The Governor has appointed Josh Frederickson as the new Water Division III Water Superintendent and Cory Rinehart as Water Division I Superintendent.

Fredrickson replaces Loren Smith who retired after 12 years as Superintendent of Division III. Rinehart replaces Brian Pugsley who retired after 10 years as Superintendent of Division I.

The Division III Superintendent is based in Riverton and oversees water administration in the Wind, Bighorn and Shoshone Rivers, as well as tributaries within those drainages. The Division I Superintendent is based in Torrington and oversees water administration in the North Platte, Medicine Bow and Little Snake Rivers and their tributaries.

The Superintendent supervises water commissioners’ administration and regulation of waters and is a member of the constitutionally created State Board of Control, which is responsible for adjudicating and modifying Wyoming water rights.

Frederickson has worked for the State Engineer’s Office since 2013, most recently as the Division III Hydrographer/Commissioner in District 3 and previously served as a Division III Hydrographer/Commissioner in Districts 5 and 14.

Rinehart has served as the Hydrographer/Commissioner in the Horse Creek Drainage of Water Division I since 2016. He previously served in the geology division of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“Overseeing these two Water Divisions presents unique challenges given Wyoming’s water concerns,” Governor Gordon said. “I look forward to Josh and Cory’s contributions as we manage our water moving forward.”