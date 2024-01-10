Gordon asks for increased funding of Property Tax Refund Program

January 10, 2024 – Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has submitted his first budget letter to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee. According to the Governor’s Office, Gordon is requesting $20 million to expand the Property Tax Refund program.

In his request letter, the governor notes the impact of inflation on Wyoming’s people and that double-digit property value increases occurred in 20 of Wyoming’s 23 counties last year.

“Wyoming’s homeowners continue to experience significant increases in property tax assessments, even as they wrestle with prices at the grocery store, in their utility bills, and in the many other necessary expenses of living,” the Governor wrote. “Challenges remain for many low-to-moderate income Wyoming households struggling to afford what in many cases are significantly increased property tax bills. This issue is particularly acute for those on fixed incomes.”

The Property Tax Refund Program assists low-income taxpayers with rising property tax bills. Last year, the program helped more than 9,000 Wyoming families, with more than $8 million in refunds distributed.