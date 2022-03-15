Gordon calls EPA Ozone Proposal an attack on State-Led approaches

Shutterstock image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to the proposed “good neighbor” plan announced recently by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA’s plan would penalize Wyoming industries and targets Western, energy-producing states.

“In short, EPA’s so-called “good-neighbor” ozone transport proposal is neither good nor neighborly. The proposal is an attack on state-led approaches and moves more authority away from the people to Washington, DC.



This proposed rule specifically targets western energy-producing states and is not an all-of-the-above solution. Instead, it will harm states like Wyoming who meet ozone standards and benefit more populous states that use our energy but do not meet their own ozone standards. EPA’s proposal does not “follow the science” or the law and will unjustly discriminate against Wyoming industries like coal-fired power plants, trona operations, and natural gas pipelines. I will work aggressively to protect Wyoming from the Biden Administrations flawed proposed rule.”