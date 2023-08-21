Gordon calls on PSC to hold additional public meetings on Proposed Power Rate Increases for Wyoming customers

Rocky Mountain Power – Wyo4News Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — The Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) is reviewing a proposed rate increase from Rocky Mountain Power (RMP). The rate increase would impact thousands of Wyoming people and businesses. RMP is the largest utility in Wyoming. Due to the significance of this proposed rate increase, Governor Mark Gordon inquired about additional public hearings, and the PSC has assured him that it plans to hold additional hearings for public comment over the coming weeks.

The PSC has a public hearing scheduled in Casper on August 24 and plans to schedule public comment hearings in Laramie and Fremont County in the near future. The PSC held a public comment hearing in Rock Springs in July. There will also be an opportunity for additional public comment during the final rate hearing that begins on October 25. Governor Gordon encourages members of the public concerned about the potential rate increase to submit their comments to the PSC.

“This proposal is notable for the people of Wyoming, and I support the effort to make sure there is as much public engagement as possible ahead of any decision. I applaud the PSC for adding even more public meetings to its schedule in impacted communities,” said Governor Gordon.

The PSC is an independent agency and is not under the control of the Governor’s Office. However, Governor Gordon is confident the Commission will conduct its due diligence and will make a determination in accordance with its statutory duty, which requires that increased costs to RMP be balanced with the best interests of RMP’s Wyoming consumers.

The PSC will make a determination by the end of the year.