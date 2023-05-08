Gordon donates wild bison license for wildlife conservation

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — For the fifth consecutive year, Governor Mark Gordon is donating a wild bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation. The license will be issued through a random raffle open only to Wyoming residents.

“The bison is the symbol of Wyoming and a fitting hunt to raise money for conservation,” Gordon said. “I am happy to once again offer this opportunity to residents who care so deeply for our wildlife.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. There is a limit of one ticket per person. The raffle winner receives a 2023 wild bison license but must purchase any additional stamps and applicable licenses. Proceeds from the raffle sales go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife.

Only Wyoming residents are able to purchase a raffle ticket, must be eligible to hunt big game in Wyoming and meet hunter-education requirements. The wild bison license is non-transferable. Hopeful hunters should review the bison hunt areas on the Game and Fish website.

The raffle closes on June 15 and the winner will be announced on June 22.