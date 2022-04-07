Gordon happy with court ruling on Sublette County natural gas project

Stock Photo (Shutterstock)

April 7, 2022 — Press release for Governor Mark Gordon’s Office

Governor Mark Gordon is applauding a ruling that upheld the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision approving a natural gas project in Sublette County. The State of Wyoming defended that decision in court, and this week U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled that the BLM adequately considered the impacts of the project on the pronghorn migration route stretching from Grand Teton National Park to southwestern Wyoming.

The Court also found that the BLM took a hard look at the impacts of the project on Greater sage-grouse populations. Governor Gordon issued the following statement:

“Wyoming’s state-led approach to both sage grouse management and migration corridors has been a model for the nation,” Governor Gordon said. “It’s encouraging to see that the collaborative process that included the BLM, industry, and state land managers was recognized by the federal court as being effective. I will continue to advocate for the voluntary and cooperative efforts Wyoming has undertaken to protect both our sage grouse and our big game migration corridors while supporting our energy industries.”