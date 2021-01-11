Gordon Johnson (December 28, 1942 – January 7, 2021)

Gordon Johnson, 78, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his daughters’ home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Superior, Wyoming, and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Austin, Minnesota.

He was born on December 28, 1942, in Fort Benning, Georgia, the son of John Johnson and Mabel Preuss.

Mr. Johnson attended schools in Rose Creek Minnesota and was a 1961 graduate of the Rose Creek High School.

He was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from the National Guard.

Mr. Johnson married Mary “Richelle “ Elizabeth Miller on May 1, 1964, in Austin, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2020.

He was employed by Jim Bridger Power Plant for eighteen years and was an Operator at the time of his retirement in 2002.

His interests include spending time with his family and friends, camping, hunting, and fishing.

Survivors include one son, Shane Johnson and wife Panida of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Quinn Johnson of Owatonna, Minnesota; Resha Ball and husband Ken of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, John Johnson and wife Elaine of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Richard ‘Dickie” Johnson and wife Vickie of Austin, Minnesota; one sister, Jeraldyne Coryell and husband Roger of Bloomington, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Kenny Ball and wife Mercedes; Hunter Ball; Aubree Rodriguez and husband Gabriel; Lucas Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Johnson; Kenny Emersyn Ball, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Richelle.

Following cremation; private family services will be conducted.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

