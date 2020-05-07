Governor Gordon looking to “further ease restrictions” for certain businesses

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — In his press conference Thursday, May 7, Governor Mark Gordon addressed Wyoming saying they will look to “further ease restrictions” for certain businesses in Wyoming.

The current public health orders will expire on Friday, May 15, and Gordon looks to further ease the restrictions that are in place. This will mean the relaxing of restrictions on personal services, hair salons, tattoo shops, and cosmetology businesses.

Gordon anticipates the state will also be able to reopen indoor table services for both bars and restaurants. Gordon did say these reopenings will come with the same restrictions outlined in the variances that were granted to several counties this week. Some of the restrictions include not allowing more than six people per table, and the tables will need to be six feet apart. Wearing face coverings will be required by staff members along with proper social distancing in the waiting areas and service ways of the businesses. Increased sanitation measures will also be in place. Gordon did let the public know they are relying on restaurant and bar owners to implement the measures put forth. Gordon is confident the owners will respond.

Public health order Number 2 will also be looked at more closely by Gordon to see if it needs to be modified. Changes would allow for larger gatherings. Churches would be able to resume their in-person services, and movie theaters would also be able to continue operations. Social distancing and sanitation measures will also be put in place to protect the public. These measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Decisions on whether changes will take place for childcare services will be decided early next week.

Earlier in the conference, Gordon stated 13 counties received countywide variances to the current public health orders. The variances for Sweetwater County were focused on dining and gathering. To learn more about the variances in Sweetwater County click here.

Friday, May 8, Gordon will let his directive for the 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers expire. So, those coming from out of state will no longer need to quarantine.

To watch the full press conference click here.