Gordon now Chair of Western Governor’s Association

Western Governors’ Association 2023 Annual Meeting in Boulder, Colorado. June 28, 2023. Photo by Ellen Jaskol.

July 2, 2023 — Press Release for Wyoming Governor’s Office

Last week, at the close of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) 2023 Annual Meeting, Governor Mark Gordon was elected by his fellow governors as chairman. The Western Governors’ Association represents the Governors of the 22 westernmost states

and territories. As the new Chair, Governor Gordon identified carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) as his Chair’s Initiative.

Explaining his initiative, Governor Gordon explained, “Our world needs energy and a clean environment–neither is well served if we are not honest about consequences and challenges. Ignoring CCUS as a viable option to decarbonize the grid creates an energy gap. Shuttering coal-fired power plants before alternative resources are fully developed will exacerbate power shortages, brownouts and blackouts, higher fuel costs, and higher-priced electricity,” he added.

The initiative will explore how CCUS technologies can position Western states at the forefront of emerging carbon markets and reduce the effects of carbon emissions on the environment. Reducing or eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from existing energy platforms, encouraging the development of CO2 for commercial markets, and supporting the storage of CO2 through activities such as sequestration, creating new products, and enhanced oil recovery will help eliminate emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Governor Gordon’s initiative and the Direct Air Capture of CO2 MOU signed by Wyoming and Colorado on Wednesday demonstrate Wyoming’s leadership in providing reliable energy while simultaneously working to decarbonize emissions.